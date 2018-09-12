St. Paul police are investigating the death of a student found Wednesday morning in a University of Minnesota fraternity house near the St. Paul campus.

Police spokesman Steve Linders said authorities do not believe any foul play was involved, nor do they believe it was caused by hazing or initiation practices. The 20-year-old man’s identity has not been released pending an autopsy.

University of Minnesota Vice Provost for Student Affairs and Dean of Students Maggie Towle confirmed that the man was a student, but shared no other details.

“We are saddened to learn of the death of one of our students,” she said in a written statement. “The Saint Paul Police Department is leading the investigation of this death. They will handle any related questions.”

According to Linders: Police were called about 5 a.m. to the Alpha Gamma Rho frathouse in the 2000 block of Carter Avenue. Police found the man dead in the home. Linders said he was unsure where in the home the man was found.

A resident of the house called police after finding the man, who was last seen alive by residents about 1 a.m. Linders said it’s unclear whether the man lived in the house. About 10 residents of the house were questioned at police headquarters and are cooperating, Linders said.

Homicide detectives are investigating the case because the man was “seemingly healthy” before being found dead, he said.

Alcohol could be a factor in the man’s death pending official autopsy results, Linders said.

The fraternity did not return an e-mail message seeking comment.

The university urged anyone needing support and counseling to contact Boynton Health or Student Counseling Services for assistance.