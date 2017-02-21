A University of Minnesota Law School professor was charged Tuesday with first-degree criminal sexual conduct and stalking.

Francesco Parisi, 54, of Minneapolis, was charged Tuesday in Hennepin County District Court and was scheduled to appear in court Wednesday afternoon. Parisi remains jailed, and prosecutors are seeking bail of $500,000.

According to the criminal complaint:

The woman told police in late January that a man she dated for several months in 2014 and early 2015 had been stalking her and tried to run her over with his SUV.

During their relationship, she said he got “crazier and crazier,” and he finally saw a psychiatrist who found him to be bipolar and depressed. On Jan. 22, 2015, he went into a rage when she confronted him about some of the things he confessed to her he had done to other girls and women.

He bear-hugged her and slammed her to the floor. At that point, she had a stress-induced seizure. When she awoke, he was sexually assaulting her. When she was able to leave, she went to the hospital with three broken teeth and needed surgery for other injuries.

The woman obtained an order for protection against him, given that he kept pounding on her door. Despite the order, she saw him follow her in his car on two occasions.

On Jan. 17, she was out for a run when she saw his vehicle at Washington and 3rd Avenues N. Suddenly, he drove onto the sidewalk and came within 2 feet of hitting her. She escaped into a building and an elevator, where she suffered another stress induced seizure. A bystander called 911, and the woman was hospitalized for three days, the complaint states.