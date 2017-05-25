Randy Handel, a high-profile University of Minnesota athletics official who violated the university’s sexual harassment policy by repeatedly hugging, touching and making inappropriate comments to a female employee will be suspended without pay for two weeks, demoted and face other consequences for his behavior, the university said Thursday.

The university released a heavily redacted seven-page report from its office of Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action (EOAA) detailing the allegations against Handel, his response and the office’s findings and analysis.

The report said that during one-on-one meetings with the woman behind closed or partly closed doors, Handel “regularly hugged or ‘asked for a hug’ . . . even when the context of the conversation you were having did not warrant a hug.”

It also said Handel “sighed and moaned while hugging,” breathed on her neck, touched the woman’s face, neck or upper chest and touched her lower back, abstensibly to remove some fuzz from her sweater.

According to the report, the woman said she told Handel “early on . . . but after you had hugged [her] a few times” that she was not comfortable with the touching.

Handel “acknowledged hugging . . . on a few occasions in congratulatory contexts” but “denied hugging ‘regularly’ or more than a few times,” the report said.

The report was dated May 3 and signed by Tina Marisam, Title IX coordinator and director of the EOAA and Gabrielle Mead, associate to the director of the EOAA.

Athletics Director Mark Coyle wrote to Handel on Thursday, telling him that he would be suspended, that he must participate in additional sexual harassment training and that he must participate in “coaching regarding appropriate boundaries when interacting with co-workers and how to respond to concerns raised about conduct by non-university persons.”

Coyle told Handel that all of his supervisory duties would be removed and his job and salary would be revised “to reflect the change in your duties.

In addition, Handel’s office will be moved from TCF Bank Stadium to the Bierman Field Athletics Building. Handel also should “refrain from any further violations of university policy,” Coyle wrote.