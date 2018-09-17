Tyus Jones donated the future to an important part of his past.



The Timberwolves guard returned to his former elementary school, Westview, in Apple Valley to unveil a new “technology lab” for the school Jones helped fund in partnership with TV manufacturer TCL as part of his Write Your Own Story campaign.



Jones spoke to the students and took some on a tour of the new lab, which features several new computers from Apple.



“It’s a little more special being able to give back to my former school,” Jones said.

In his talk to the students Jones stressed the important of acceptance and for the kids to treat other how they want to be treated. Principal Tami Staloch-Schultz presented Jones with a gift – to two chain basketball nets like the ones Jones used to play on growing up.



Jones then took a group of students on a tour of the new lab. Their faces lit up as they saw the computers.



“That’s what you do it for, that moment right there where they’re excited,” Jones said. “They leave Friday and come back and it’s a new room with new equipment in here. That’s what you do it for is what you all saw right there.”



The room was painted with the words “Write Your Own Story” and Jones left a message to the students framed on a wall.



“Technology is becoming such a big thing nowadays, you want to give kids the nicest, most up-to-date things to be able to work with and use,” Jones said.



Jones is back in Minnesota preparing for training camp after spending part of his offseason in California. He and the rest of the Wolves will report to training camp next week, with the first practice coming Sept. 25.



“You start to get that itch of wanting to get back into things, playing and things of that sort,” Jones said. “Guys are just ready to get the ball rolling.”