Two tornadoes touched down in Blue Earth County Sunday night, but no injuries or damage were reported, according to the National Weather Service.

One tornado touched down at 10:25 p.m. about 2 miles northwest of Lake Crystal. A second hit 10 minutes later about 6 miles north of the same lake, said Eric Ahasic, a meteorologist with the Weather Service.

“As far as we know, these are the only two in our area tonight,” Ahasic said.

Lake Crystal is about 13 miles southwest of Mankato.

The tornado warning for that storm ended at 11 p.m. A tornado watch covering 27 counties throughout central, east central and south central Minnesota was in effect until 1 a.m.

Minnesota averages about 40 tornadoes a year, according to the National Weather Service.