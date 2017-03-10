Two top Best Buy executives are leaving the company as CEO Hubert Joly reshuffles his leadership team’s responsibilities.

The two departing leaders are Mary Lou Kelley, Best Buy’s president of e-commerce, and Greg Revelle, who was brought in a little more than two years ago to be the Richfield-based retailer’s chief marketing officer, said sources familiar with the matter. Their responsibilities are being added to those of other top executives in order to streamline and integrate different functions of the company, a source said.

A Best Buy spokesperson said the company does not comment on personnel matters.

As part of the leadership reorganization, Shari Ballard, Best Buy’s head of U.S. retail, will take on e-commerce as part of her duties as the retailer looks to more closely integrate online shopping with its stores to make it a more seamless experience for customers.

Allison Peterson, a senior marketing executive, has been promoted to head Best Buy’s online operations and will report to Ballard.

Mike Mohan, Best Buy’s chief merchandising officer, will add marketing to his plate. Another senior marketing executive, Whit Alexander, will become the new chief marketing officer and will report to Mohan. At Best Buy, marketing and merchandising are often interconnected since vendors often negotiate their level of promotional support with merchants.

The leadership changes are aimed at having the company’s organizational structure more closely support Best Buy’s new strategic plan that Joly unveiled last week called “Best Buy 2020: Building the New Blue.”

“In this next phase, we go from turning around the company to shaping our future, and creating a company that customers and employees love, and that continues to generate a superior return for our shareholders,” Joly told analysts last week on a conference call. “At the core of Best Buy 2020 is of course the customer.”

In the new road map, Best Buy aims to find top-line growth through maximizing its sales potential regardless of whether they come from online or physical stores, expanding its suite of services and solutions such as the Geek Squad, and growing its Canadian and Mexican business.

Last week, the company reported a small drop in holiday sales that disappointed investors even though it also logged higher-than-expected profits. While the company is now focusing more on growth, executives said they expect to see flat sales and profits this year as the industrywide decline in electronics is expected to continue.