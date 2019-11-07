Two teenage boys were charged with manslaughter Thursday in connection with Wednesday’s fatal shooting of a 17-year-old high school football star in his St. Paul basement.

A 16-year-old boy whom the Star Tribune is not naming because he is a juvenile is charged with second-degree manslaughter/culpable negligence that created unreasonable risk in the death of Da’Qwan Jones-Morris. A 15-year-old boy faces similar charges, though his name and other details in his case have not been released because of his age, according to a spokesman for the Ramsey County Attorney’s Office.

According to the charges against the older boy, the younger boy called 911 from Jones-Morris’ home in the 150 block of E. Annapolis Street at 3:37 p.m. Wednesday, saying that he had accidentally shot their friend. While the teens, in a series of interviews, told police contrasting stories about where the gun came from — apparently trying to protect each other — both described casual mishandling of the weapon that ended with an accidental fatal shot.

News of the death of Jones-Morris, who was the popular co-captain of the football team at Sibley High School in Mendota Heights, prompted an outpouring of grief, shock and tributes on Thursday.

According to the complaint in the older boy’s case, officers found Jones-Morris lying in a pool of blood with a white sheet over him in the home’s basement, the charges say. He had been shot in the torso and had just been pronounced dead by emergency medics, the charges say. His body lay in an area with video equipment and school backpacks scattered about, the complaint continues.

The 16-year-old told police that he and the younger boy had gone to Jones-Morris’ home after school to play video games and in hopes of smoking marijuana. The suspect said he had a gun in a shoulder bag. At the home, the 15-year-old, who told police he did not know the gun was loaded, accidentally shot Jones-Morris. The teens said they tried to stop the bleeding and called 911.

In a second interview with investigators, the older boy said Jones-Morris was sitting near a TV playing video games and the 15-year-old was slightly behind him when the gun went off. The older boy said he had unloaded the gun and handed it to the 15-year-old, who then pulled the trigger, slid the magazine and pointed the gun around the room before handing the gun back to him. The older boy then reloaded it and handed it back to the 15-year-old, telling him to put it back in the suspect’s shoulder bag.

As he handed it to the younger teen, he immediately heard the shot, he told police. The 15-year-old said he was sorry and did not know the gun had been reloaded.

The 16-year-old also told police that he had stolen the gun on Halloween from the passenger seat of an SUV whose driver was passed out in the driver’s seat.

Investigators then interviewed the 15-year-old, who first said he had found the gun in some bushes and that he was the only one who had touched it. When the investigator told the 15-year-old that his older peer had told a different story, he admitted that the older boy had brought the gun to the basement and that when he was handed the gun, he did not know it was loaded.

In yet another police interview on Friday, the 15-year-old told police that just before the shooting, he had turned away because he was reaching for a cigar to smoke and therefore did not see the 16-year-old reloading the gun. The 15-year-old told police that although the boys had intended to smoke marijuana, they were not doing so at the time of the shooting.

Staff writer Pamela Miller contributed to this report.