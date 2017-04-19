Two more measles cases were confirmed by Minnesota health officials Wednesday, bringing the total number of infections in the current outbreak to 11.

Of those sickened, nine are known to have been unvaccinated for the highly contagious disease.

So far, the cases have involved children aged 1 through 5, all in Hennepin County, and nine of the cases have struck Somali-American children.

The outbreak, the largest to hit the state since 2011, began early last week and has sent several children to the hospital.

Although measles is very rare in the United States, public health officials take any outbreak seriously because the virus is extremely contagious among people without vaccinations and, in severe cases, can cause lasting lung and brain damage. Measles can spread through coughs, sneezes and even close contact.

State and county public health investigators are contacting families of those exposed to known cases. Those who were exposed and not vaccinated are being asked to voluntarily quarantine themselves for three weeks.

Some of the children who developed measles had been in child care centers before they were diagnosed, but other places are being investigated as possible transmission points.

Health investigators have not yet publicly identified the source of the outbreak, which probably was imported by an infected person who had traveled to a foreign country. Measles was declared eradicated in the United States in 2000, and it no longer occurs naturally here.

Measles symptoms include high fever, cough, runny nose and watery eyes and a rash that spreads from the head to the rest of the body. There is no medical cure for infection and severe cases can lead to death or permanent side effects, which is why public health officials recommend vaccination.