St. Paul chef Justin Sutherland isn’t the only Minnesotan showing off his cooking skills on national television.

Two local kids are slated to appear on the new season of “Kids Baking Championship,” a Food Network competition for the elementary school set. Meadow Roberts, 10, from Minneapolis and Paige Goehner, 11, from Blaine will go toe-to-toe with 10 other mini pastry chefs from around the country.

The contestants, all between 9 and 13, are tasked with making “erupting monkey bread volcanoes,” bacon-and-marzipan cupcakes and “freaky” flavor tarts with ingredients like goat cheese and jalapeno, according to a Food Network Press Release. Luckily, they’ll have the help of mentors Valerie Bertinelli and Duff Goldman.

The show premieres on Monday, Jan. 7 at 8 p.m., and runs through March 11, when the winner of a $25,000 prize is revealed.

@SharynJackson