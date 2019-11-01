Michigan at Maryland, 11 a.m. (Ch. 5)
Admittedly, not a lot of eye-catching games this week with most of the conference big guns on byes. But Michigan is on the redemption tour after losing to Wisconsin and Penn State, having trounced then-No. 8 Notre Dame 45-14 Saturday.
Northwestern at Indiana, 6 p.m. (FS1)
Northwestern is part of the Gophers’ November slate, albeit the only non-ranked team of the four. But the Gophers have lost to the Wildcats the past two years, including a 39-0 blowout in 2017 the last time they went to Evanston.
MEGAN RYAN
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Golf
Fitzpatrick takes 1-shot lead over McIlroy in Shanghai
Already with three victories and a career-best 17 finishes in the top 10, Rory McIlroy has put himself in position to add to those totals going into the weekend at the HSBC Champions.
Gophers
Gophers football success makes Fleck a hot coaching commodity
College Football Insider: Fleck might be in line for a raise and/or extension. His $3.6 million salary for this season ranks 37th among all 130 FBS coaches and 11th of 14 coaches in the Big Ten Conference.
Wild
After beating cancer, Eddie Olczyk continues the fight
Eddie Olczyk was ready to give up.The NHL player turned broadcaster was on his second round of chemotherapy for stage 3 colon cancer, and the…
Gophers
Tip Ins: Howard, Stackhouse among the new coaches to watch
About a quarter-century ago, Juwan Howard and Jerry Stackhouse were two of the biggest names in college basketball. Now, they're trying to succeed as coaches.Howard…
Wild
Orlando faces Milwaukee in conference battle
Milwaukee Bucks (2-2, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (2-2, sixth in the Eastern Conference)Orlando; Friday, 7 p.m. EDTMilwaukee takes on Orlando for…