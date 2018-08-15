Logan Forsythe was included in the Brian Dozier trade last month mostly for financial reasons. Now he's giving the Twins their money's worth.

The second baseman, sent to Minnesota by the Dodgers in order to avoid increasing L.A.'s payroll, delivered a pair of clutch singles on Wednesday, once to tie the game and the next time to put the Twins in front. His contributions, along with another impressive day by the Twins' bullpen, helped the Twins finish off a two-game sweep of the Pirates with a 6-4 victory at Target Field.

Forsythe, who also walked in four plate appearances, is now batting .386 as a Twin, with a .449 on-base percentage and six RBI. Wednesday was the Memphis native's first three-RBI game of the season.

Bobby Wilson also had a memorable day, driving in a run with a second-inning single off Pirates' starter Chris Archer, then smashing a home run off the upper-deck facing off reliever Keone Kela, the first time he's had two hits, including a home run, since Sept. 9, 2016, while a teammate of Archer's in Tampa Bay.

The offense allowed the Twins to overcome the latest daytime drama from Jose Berrios, who recorded only 11 outs, his second-shortest start of the season. Berrios allowed seven hits, including a home run to Elias Diaz and a two-run single by Gregory Polanco, bringing his ERA in a dozen daytime starts to 4.91. (It's 2.79 at night.)

But the bullpen was spotless: Oliver Drake, winner Gabriel Moya (3-0), Tyler Duffey, Trevor Rogers and Trevor Hildenberger all held the Pirates scoreless, with Hildenberger recording his third save of the season.

Bobby Wilson homered in the seventh.

The victory was the Twins' third in four games, and 16th in their last 20 home games.

The Twins scored three times in the sixth to take a 5-4 lead. Two runs scored on a Max Kepler double, and Forsythe singled in the go-ahead run.

After the Pirates scored an unearned run in the second, the Twins took a 2-1 lead. Miguel Sano doubled and scored on a Forsythe single. Consecutive singles by Jake Cave and Wilson sent Forsythe around.

Diaz' home run tied the score 2-2 in the fourth, and was the beginning of the end for Jose Berrios. Josh Harrison and Colin Moran had sharp singles and, after two flyouts, Adam Frazier walked to load the bases. Polanco singled in two runs for a 4-2 Pirates lead, and Drake replaced Berrios.

Notes

•The sweep was the Twins' fifth of the season, and they finished 8-12 in interleague play. The Pirates are 12-5.

•Crew chief Joe West umpired his 5,164th game, second all-time behind Bill Klem (5,375).

•Bucs outfielder Starling Marte (illness) was scratched from the starting lineup.