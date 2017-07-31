The Twins have traded closer Brandon Kintzler, who made the All-Star Game this season, to the Washington Nationals, sources have confirmed.
Tyler Watson, a 20-year-old lefthanded reliever in Class A, will go to the Twins, according to Fox Sports' Ken Rosenthal.
The Twins also got international cap space, a source confirmed.
Kintzler was 2-2 with a 2.78 ERA and 27 saves in a breakout season.
Watson was a 34th round pick in 2015 by Washington out of Perry High School in Gilbert, Ariz. The 6-foot-5, 200-pounder is 6-4 with Hagerstown in the South Atlantic League with 98 strikeouts in 93 innings.
