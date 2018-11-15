Wes Johnson, the pitching coach at the University of Arkansas, will make a big jump and be the Twins pitching coach next season under new manager Rocco Baldelli, a major league baseball source confirmed.

Arkansas was runner-up to Oregon State in the College World Series in June in Johnson's second season.

Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn released a statement to wholehogsports.com which confirmed Johnson was leaving his program for a move to Major League Baseball.

"I can't say enough about the amazing job Wes has done for our program over the last two years," the statement read, in part. "I know he had a positive impact on everyone he worked with and every aspect of our program. I'm excited for him, personally and professionally, and I know this is a once in a lifetime opportunity for him."

According to the website, Johnson has received interest from other major league games and increased his pay to $307,200.

Johnson replaces Garvin Alston, who was let go when manager Paul Molitor was fired following the Twins' season.

Johnson has never coached at the major or minor league level. He has also been a pitching coach at Mississippi State, Dallas Baptist and Central Arkansas. He is a 1994 graduate of Arkansas-Monticello.

Baldelli retained three of Molitor's coaches — hitting coaches James Rowson and Rudy Hernandez and bench coach Derek Shelton, who was a finalist for the Texas Rangers job. Five coaches — Alston, third base coach Gene Glynn, first base coach Jeff Smith, bullpen coach Eddie Guardado and major league coach Jeff Pickler — were let go.

Jeremy Hefner will be the bullpen coach, according to 1500espn's Derek Wetmore. Hefner, a former pitcher for the Mets, had been the team's advance scout under Molitor.