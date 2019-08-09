STARTING STUMBLES
The Twins’ three-game losing streak, which has led to their division lead shrinking to one game, has primarily been because of poor starting pitching:
Tuesday, L 12-7 vs. Atlanta
Jose Berrios: 5⅔ IP, 9 H, 9 R, 9 ER, 4 BB, 7 K
Wednesday, L 11-7 vs. Atlanta
Martin Perez: 6 IP, 11 H, 7 R, 6 ER, 2 BB, 6 K
Thursday, L 7-5 vs. Cleveland
Kyle Gibson: 4⅓ IP, 4 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 6 BB, 2 K
