Twins pitchers and catchers will report to 2019 spring training in Fort Myers, Fla., on Wednesday, Feb. 13.

The first full-squad workout at the CenturyLink Sports Complex is Monday, Feb. 18, and spring games begin Saturday, Feb. 23.

The Twins will play 18 home games at Hammond Stadium, starting with a night game against Tampa Bay on Feb. 23. They will have 15 road games.

Spring training concludes March 26 with a game against the Rockies in Fort Myers.

The regular season opens March 28 at Target Field against Cleveland.

TWINS SPRING SCHEDULE

(away game times TBA):

Feb. 23 vs. Tampa Bay, 6:05 p.m.

Feb. 23 (split squad) Baltimore, at Sarasota

Feb. 24 Boston, Fort Myers (JetBlue Park)

Feb. 25 vs. Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Feb. 26 vs. Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m.

Feb. 27 Philadelphia, at Clearwater

Feb. 28 Tampa Bay, at Port Charlotte

March 1 vs. Boston, 1:05 p.m.

March 2 Washington, at West Palm Beach

March 3 vs. Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

March 3 (split squad) Boston, Fort Myers (JetBlue Park)

March 4 vs. Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

March 5 vs. Tampa Bay, 1:05 p.m.

March 6 off

March 7 Boston, Fort Myers (JetBlue Park)

March 8 vs. Tampa Bay, 1:05 p.m.

March 9 Pittsburgh, at Bradenton

March 10 vs. Toronto, 1:05 p.m.

March 11 vs. Detroit, 1:05 p.m.

March 12 Pittsburgh, at Bradenton

March 13 Boston, Fort Myers (JetBlue Park)

March 14 vs. Washington, 1:05 p.m.

March 14 (split squad) Baltimore, at Sarasota

March 15 vs. Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

March 16 Tampa Bay, at Port Charlotte

March 17 Toronto, at Dunedin

March 18 vs. Boston, 1:05 p.m.

March 19 Baltimore, at Sarasota

March 20 vs. Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m.

March 21 off

March 22 vs. Boston, 6:05 p.m.

March 23 Baltimore, at Sarasota

March 24 vs. N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

March 25 vs. Class AAA Rochester, 1:05 p.m.

March 26 vs. Colorado, 1:05 p.m.