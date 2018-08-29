Twins pitchers and catchers will report to 2019 spring training in Fort Myers, Fla., on Wednesday, Feb. 13.
The first full-squad workout at the CenturyLink Sports Complex is Monday, Feb. 18, and spring games begin Saturday, Feb. 23.
The Twins will play 18 home games at Hammond Stadium, starting with a night game against Tampa Bay on Feb. 23. They will have 15 road games.
Spring training concludes March 26 with a game against the Rockies in Fort Myers.
The regular season opens March 28 at Target Field against Cleveland.
TWINS SPRING SCHEDULE
(away game times TBA):
Feb. 23 vs. Tampa Bay, 6:05 p.m.
Feb. 23 (split squad) Baltimore, at Sarasota
Feb. 24 Boston, Fort Myers (JetBlue Park)
Feb. 25 vs. Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Feb. 26 vs. Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m.
Feb. 27 Philadelphia, at Clearwater
Feb. 28 Tampa Bay, at Port Charlotte
March 1 vs. Boston, 1:05 p.m.
March 2 Washington, at West Palm Beach
March 3 vs. Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
March 3 (split squad) Boston, Fort Myers (JetBlue Park)
March 4 vs. Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
March 5 vs. Tampa Bay, 1:05 p.m.
March 6 off
March 7 Boston, Fort Myers (JetBlue Park)
March 8 vs. Tampa Bay, 1:05 p.m.
March 9 Pittsburgh, at Bradenton
March 10 vs. Toronto, 1:05 p.m.
March 11 vs. Detroit, 1:05 p.m.
March 12 Pittsburgh, at Bradenton
March 13 Boston, Fort Myers (JetBlue Park)
March 14 vs. Washington, 1:05 p.m.
March 14 (split squad) Baltimore, at Sarasota
March 15 vs. Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
March 16 Tampa Bay, at Port Charlotte
March 17 Toronto, at Dunedin
March 18 vs. Boston, 1:05 p.m.
March 19 Baltimore, at Sarasota
March 20 vs. Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m.
March 21 off
March 22 vs. Boston, 6:05 p.m.
March 23 Baltimore, at Sarasota
March 24 vs. N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
March 25 vs. Class AAA Rochester, 1:05 p.m.
March 26 vs. Colorado, 1:05 p.m.
