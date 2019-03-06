The Minnesota Twins are sharply cutting prices on some traditional concession items at two locations in Target Field, the team announced Wednesday.

The team said it is discounting prices on hot dogs, nachos, soft pretzels, peanuts, popcorn, soft drinks and specific beers in hopes of making the expense of coming to a game more affordable for families.

“The Twins are excited about partnering with Delaware North Sportservice to bring family-friendly concessions pricing to Target Field,” team president and CEO Dave St. Peter said in a statement announcing the reductions. “The affordability of the Target Field experience remains paramount to our efforts to attract kids and families to the ballpark.”

The lower-priced items will be at the stadium’s two “State Fair” stands: Section 133, in right-field lower level, and Section 327, in the left-field corner of the upper level.

Some of the discounted items do not have an exact apples to apples — or peanut to peanut — comparison for the same food and drink sold elsewhere in the stadium, and regular prices on some of these items have been nudged up a bit from 2018.

Here are the reduced price offerings, with this year’s prices elsewhere in the stadium for comparable items in parentheses:

• Schweigert regular-size hot dog: $4 ($5)

• Slightly smaller nachos: $4 ($7)

• 2 soft pretzel sticks, no cheese: $4 (Large soft pretzel, with cheese $7)

• Peanuts: $3 ($6)

• Popcorn: $3 ($6)

• 16-ounce Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Mountain Dew or Sierra Mist: $2 (24 ounces, $6.50)

• 12-ounce Budweiser or Bud Light: $5 (20 ounces, $9)

The concessions stands will also offer a more convenient self-checkout process, with fans being able to make their purchases using touch-screen kiosks.