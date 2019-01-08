The Minnesota Twins will retire Joe Mauer's No. 7 on June 15 during a pregame ceremony in his honor, the team announced Tuesday.

Mauer, who retired last season after spending his entire career with his hometown team, will become the eighth Twins player or manager to have his number retired. The others are players Rod Carew (29), Tony Oliva (6), Kent Hrbek (14), Bert Blyleven (28), Kirby Puckett (34), Harmon Killebrew (3) and Manager Tom Kelly (10).

In addition, the Twins, in conjunction with all of Major League Baseball, retired Jackie Robinson's No. 42 in 1997.

The first 20,000 fans in attendance for the ceremony will receive a special, No. 7 baseball cap. The Twins play the Kansas City Royals. Game time is 6:10 p.m. Single-game tickets for the entire 2019 home schedule will go on sale Jan. 22.

Mauer was the first player chosen in the 2001 draft after a storied baseball, basketball and football career at St. Paul's Cretin-Derham Hall High School. He reached the Twins roster three years later as a catcher and spent 15 seasons in the big leagues. He was a three-time batting champion, six-time All-Star and 2009 Most Valuable Player.

The Twins also revealed plans for a series of four giveaway bobbleheads commemorating Mauer. Those giveaway game dates are: May 24, vs. the White Sox; July 19, vs. the A's; Aug. 24, vs. the Tigers; and Sept. 7, vs. Cleveland.

A fifth bobblehead is available to those who purchase a "Mauer Bobblehead Four-Pack." Those go on sale Jan. 17 at 10 .am. by calling 1-800-33-TWINS or online at www.twinsbaseball.com/mauer.