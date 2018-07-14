When a game starts with your All-Star on the mound, it’s not supposed to end with an infielder there.

So it went for the Twins on Saturday, when Tampa Bay dented Jose Berrios’ All-Star credentials with one good inning, then shredded the Twins’ bullpen with three explosive ones. The Rays battered Zack Duke, Matt Belisle and play-me-anywhere utility man Willians Astudillo for 15 runs over the final three innings and ended the Twins’ three-game winning streak with a 19-6 rout at Target Field.

Berrios, whose next inning of work figures to come at Nationals Park during Tuesday’s festivities, was his usual dominating self for five of the first six innings, allowing only one hit in those frames. But the fourth inning was not All-Star quality: The young righthander surrendered a single and three doubles, allowing four runs, only the second time this season he’s given up so many in an inning.

Berrios was charged with two more runs when he took the mound in the seventh inning, trying to protect a 6-4 lead. He walked Malex Smith and gave up a single to Adeiny Hechavarria, and was pulled.

And that’s when the carnage began. Duke allowed three hits, including a two-run triple to Joey Wendle, that scored both of Berrios’ runs, and three of his own. An inning later, Matt Belisle gave up hits to four of the first five batters he faced, then a two-run homer by C.J. Cron to cap another five-run inning. And Twins manager Paul Molitor sent Astudillo, who had already played four defensive positions in his two weeks with the team, to lob batting-practice fastballs in the ninth, with predictable results. Five hits later, including home runs by Carlos Gomez and Jake Bauers, the Rays had their third consecutive five-run inning.

Tampa Bay’s 19 runs and 20 hits were each season highs for Twins pitching.

It spoiled another decent day at the plate by the Twins, who took an early lead on Max Kepler’s home run into the planters in right field, and drove Chris Archer, the Rays’ own two-time All-Star, out of the game in the fifth inning. When Berrios handed over the lead, the Twins rallied to take it right back with a four-run inning of their own, an outburst that seemed destined to deliver Berrios’ 10th victory of the season. Eddie Rosario clubbed a double to drive in two runs, and Eduardo Escobar had his second RBI single of the day.

It felt like enough, but the Rays, who scored eight runs in a loss on Friday, had other ideas, turning Berrios’ celebratory sendoff into an absurd rout. The Twins, trailing by 13, managed to load the bases on walks in the ninth inning, and even caused Rays manager Kevin Cash to make a pitching change. But Robbie Grossman grounded out to end the “threat.”