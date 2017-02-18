If the Twins do sign another free agent pitcher, it will most likely be a non-roster player.

And that means it won't be anyone of note.

The Twins had expressed interest in righthander Joe Blanton, but indications are that he wants around $5 million to pitch this year. That also means he would want a roster spot. I'm not suggesting that the Twins have a stacked roster, but they have already moved Pat Light and Byung Ho Park off the 40-man roster in recent weeks and probably don't want to try to sneak a third through waivers.

The Twins did pursue reliever Tommy Hunter before he signed a minor league deal with the Rays on Friday.

I'm guessing that the Twins won't bring in another arm. They have 31 pitchers in camp, for goodness sakes. Rochester should have a fine Class AAA pitching staff.

Outfielder Drew Stubbs reported to camp today, so all 62 players are here in time for Sunday's first full squad workout.

Glen Perkins is among the pitchers who will throw off the mound today as he continues to work his way back from shoulder surgery.

The Twins promotional staff is in town to film commercials that will run during the season. Byron Buxton, Eddie Rosario and Max Kepler are filming one as I write. Brian Dozier and Miguel Sano will shoot one this afternoon. A third will include Joe Mauer and TC Bear.

I'll check back later with any updates.