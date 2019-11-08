The Twins promoted four of their baseball operations managers Friday, naming Daniel Adler and Jeremy Zoll assistant general managers in the process.

Alex Hassan was named director of player development and Jeremy Raadt will be director of baseball systems.

Adler was hired as director of baseball operations two years ago, and will have direct oversight of the team's research and development staff. He has an MBA from Harvard and worked for MLB's labor relations department and Jacksonville Jaguars as director of football research.

Zoll has been the team's director of minor league operations since 2017 and will continue in that role while also pitching in at the major league level. He worked for the Angels and Dodgers before coming to the Twins.

Hassan, who played in three games for the Red Sox in 2014, joined the Twins early last year as assistant director of player development. He played eight professional seasons as an outfielder before working in 2017 as Dodgers' player development consultant.

Raadt has been with the Twins since 2014 as manager of baseball systems and will now lead the team's technology department.

Adler and Zoll join Rob Antony as assistant general managers under Chief Baseball Officer Derek Falvey and GM Thad Levine.

(Star Tribune photo by Jeff Wheeler)