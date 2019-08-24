Jorge Alcala, Class AAA Rochester: A righthanded pitcher from the Dominican Republic, Alcala pitched in 26 games (16 starts) for Class AA Pensa-cola and was 5-7 with a 5.87 ERA and 105 strikeouts in 102 innings. He moved up to Rochester last week, along with Brusdar Graterol, and is being used in relief with the Red Wings, picking up a win in his first appearance. Alcala, 24, was acquired from Houston in the Ryan Pressly deal in 2018.

Ian Miller, Class AAA Rochester: The 27-year-old journeyman outfielder came over from Seattle in a minor league trade two weeks ago and is hitting a combined .264 with 11 homers in 105 games. He has 33 steals, however, and is headed toward his fourth minor league season of 40 or more steals.

Max Smith, rookie level Elizabethton: The Twins’ 31st-round pick (922nd overall) out of UNLV is hitting .304 with seven homers in his first pro season. A lefthanded-hitting outfielder, the 22-year-old leads the team in hits and runs. He played four years at Vegas after leading Tucson’s Canyon del Oro High School to the Arizona state title in 2015. He was named to the Appalachian League All-Star team.