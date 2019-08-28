A couple of leftover notes from the Twins' 3-1 victory over the White Sox on Tuesday ngiht ...

Marwin Gonzalez left Tuesday's game after the seventh inning with what the Twins are describing as a slight abdominal strain. Max Kepler batted for him in the eighth.

"It’s abdominal, I would call it abdominal, maybe possibly oblique area but he was moving around OK," Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. "The tests came back as showing, I don’t know if it’s the best way to describe it, but something probably small. Not something that we would consider major but something that we’re going to have to look after and get checked out."

Gonzalez said the discomfort is located on his right side and popped earlier in the day.

“Yeah, yeah. I started feeling it during batting practice today and didn’t want to get out of the lineup, but I think it was getting a little worse during the game," Gonzalez said. "So I got out just to make sure it doesn’t get worse and try to get back out as soon as possible."

The Twins will be careful with this one, but they feel it's nothing more than a little hot spot that will calm down soon. Still. Gonzalez, who hit his 15th homer of the season in the second inning, is a key cog and is one of the most versatile players in the game. And, with Byron Buxton out, they would be low on outfielders if Gonzalez is out of the lineup for an extended period of time.

Gonzalez's switch-hitting helps balance out the lineup. If he needs a few games off, Baldelli will be limited in how he crafts a lineup. He'll likely have to field an all-lefty outfield of Eddie Rosario, Max Kepler and Jake Cave against a lefty starter for the White Sox.

Rogers on Rogers

Just as the post-game media session with Michael Pineda began, Twins players started yelling in the clubhouse. Tyler Rogers, Taylor Rogers' twin brother, was warming up in the bullpen for his major league debut with the Giants. Tyler, a sidearming righthander, has been knocking on the door the past couple of seasons -- he's a two-time Triple-A All-Star -- but found his path to the majors more difficult than his brother's.

But he was about to come in, and Taylor, with his teammates, were glued to the television.

"The timing was a surprise," said Taylor, the emotions of the moment running through him. "The last couple years he had really good years, so we really just thought that maybe it wasn't gonna happen. He was a free agent after the year, so he said 'I'm just pitching for other teams, and try to get somewhere else, and see if he can get a shot somewhere else.'

"Today was the day. He was the first person I called when I got called up, and he called me today, and he said, 'Tay, you're the first one I'm calling. I'm going up.' That was a pretty special moment."

Tyler, who doesn't throw hard but has been tough on righthanders in the minors, pitched a scoreless eighth. And that made the day even better for the Rogers brothers, because Taylor picked up the save in the win against the White Sox.

The brothers pitched in the majors on the same day.

"I'm not gonna lie to you, I was thinking about it out there, if he was gonna go in at the same time as me," Taylor said. "You know how twins operate, a lot of times it's like random stuff comes together, and you're like, 'Wow, only this would happen to the twins.'"