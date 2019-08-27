CHICAGO -- Byron Buxton's return to the Twins is back on hold after the team on Tuesday halted his minor league rehabilitation stint at Class A Cedar Rapids.

Buxton was scheduled to play for the Kernels tonight, but was scratched from the lineup when he felt something in his troublesome shoulder while swinging the bat. Both Rocco Baldelli and head trainer Tony Leo were on cellphones during early workouts, presumably related to Buxton's condition.

It's the second time Buxton felt something in a swing while in Cedar Rapids. The first time was Sunday during his third plate appearance, when he felt something while striking out.

He underwent an MRI exam this morning, which came back clean. The plan is for him to rejoin the team in Chicago and resume some sort of rehab plan before attempting to swing a bat again.

We now return to regular programming...

The Twins recalled reliever Randy Drobnak from Class AAA Rochester after sending lefty Lewis Thorpe to the Red Wings.

Left fielder Eddie Rosario (hamstring) is back in the lineup as the Twins open a three-game series in Chicago tonight against the White Sox.

Dobnak started the season at Class A Fort Myers. He made his major league debut on Aug. 9 against Cleveland with four scoreless innings of relief, then was sent back to Rochester the following day.

Michael Pineda (9-5, 4.26 ERA) will pitch for the Twins against Chicago's Lucas Giolito (14-6, 3.20). Giolito, an All-Star, threw a three-hit shutout against the Twins last week at Target Field.

Thorpe was optioned on Sunday following the Twins victory over the Tigers.

Tonight's lineups:

Twins

Mitch Garver, C

Jorge Polanco, SS

Nelson Cruz, DH

Eddie Rosario, LF

Miguel Sano, 3B

Marwin Gonzalez, RF

C.J. Cron, 1B

Jake Cave, CF

Jonathon Schoop, 2B

White Sox

Leury Garcia, RF

Tim Anderson, SS

Jose Abreu, 1B

Yoan Moncada, 3B

James McCann, C

Eloy Jimenez, LF

Ryan Goins, DH

Yolmer Sanchez, 2B

Adam Engel, CF