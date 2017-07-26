– Sometimes the hitting goes bad and costs you a game. Sometimes, the pitching is the culprit. And sometimes, the paperwork gets screwed up.

Jose Berrios allowed four runs in an ugly fourth inning, and the Twins once again failed to capitalize when they put runners in scoring position. But the enduring image of the Twins’ third straight loss, 6-2 to the steamrolling Dodgers, will be umpires Lance Barrett and Bill Welke putting Paul Molitor through a lengthy mid-game tax audit.

With the Twins trying to keep their sixth-inning deficit at a manageable two runs, Molitor decided to execute a double-switch, inserting utility infielder Ehire Adrianza at shortstop, batting ninth, and reliever Ryan Pressly in the seventh slot, replacing shortstop Jorge Polanco. But as Pressly warmed up and Polanco trotted to the bench, the umpiring crew huddled near the pitcher’s mound for several minutes, examining the Twins’ lineup card.

Finally, Barrett, the home plate umpire, and Welke, the crew chief, approached the Twins’ dugout with some bad news for Molitor: Adrianza had to replace left fielder Eddie Rosario, not Polanco. As Molitor pled his case — he apparently had verbally told Barrett “Rosario” when he meant “Polanco” — the umpires kept pointing at the lineup card. Eventually, Molitor sent Adrianza to left field to explain the mixup to Rosario and send him to the dugout, and Polanco returned to short.

But the umpires then called for the headphones to contact MLB’s review umpires in New York, and conducted a lengthy discussion. Finally, after an 18-minute delay that had the rapidly thinning Dodger Stadium crowd chanting, “Let’s play baseball!” the game resumed — and Pressly, who warmed up three times while waiting to pitch, surrendered three hits in quick succession to Yasiel Puig, Logan Forsythe and Chris Taylor, the latter two run-scoring hits that extended the Dodgers’ lead and helped drop the Twins below .500 for the first time since they were 10-11 on April 27.

Minnesota, now 49-50 on the season, 4 1/2 games behind Cleveland in the AL Central race and three games behind Kansas City for the final wild-card spot, was likely doomed to defeat anyway, given Berrios’ fourth-inning scuffle. The second-year righthander dropped to 9-4 on the year, working his way out of trouble a couple times in the first three innings, but succumbing to a red-hot Dodgers offense in the fourth.

Four of the first five hitters he faced in the fourth smacked base hits, including Joc Pederson’s double off the center field wall. And needing one out to hold the damage at two runs, Berrios surrendered a double into the left field corner to Chris Taylor that scored two runs and put the Dodgers ahead for good. Los Angeles went on to win its 48th consecutive game in which it held a lead at any time.

After a sensational start to his second major league season — he was 7-1 on this date a month ago — Berrios has worn down as his innings have climbed. His ERA over his last six starts is 5.76, and he’s delivered only one quality start in that span.

The Twins took an early lead on a third-inning single by Zack Granite, who wouldn’t have been in the lineup if Byron Buxton wasn’t suffering from migraines that delayed his activation from the disabled list. In the fifth, the Twins put together a two-out rally thanks to a video review; Brian Dozier was called out on a ground ball to short, in which Corey Seager’s throw pulled Cody Bellinger off the bag. The call was revered when Molitor challenged it, and Dozier scored when Joe Mauer and Eduardo Escobar lined back-to-back two-out singles.

