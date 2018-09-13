Greetings from Kauffman Stadium, where the Twins are about to open a four-game series against the Royals. And Gabriel Moya is set to open the series as the "opener," before Stephen Gonsalves takes over for him.

This is the Twins first visit here since right after the All-Star break, where they were looking to catapult themselves into the playoff picture and promptly lost three games to Kansas City. The Twins already were looking to be sellers before the trade deadline, but that dreadful performance really sealed it. Eduardo Escobar, Zach Duke, Brian Dozier, Lance Lynn and Ryan Pressly ended up being catapulted to playoff contenders, leaving the Twins to play out the string.

They are coming off of taking two of three games from the Yankees at Target Field, prompting the Pinestripe Nation to sound the alarm as they are now just one game ahead of the A's for the top wild card spot. That's was a spoiler can do to a team in a playoff race.

What about now? The Twins are facing a Royals squad that is 11-6 over their last 17 games. Players like Hunter Dozier and Adalberto Mondesi are looking more comfortable, and they look to fins the season strong.

The Twins are 9-19 on the road since the All-Star break. They are 10-27 on the road since June 28. They have won one road series since mid-June.



Updates

Miguel Sano (lower left leg) got some running in but did not swing a bat today.

Eddie Rosario (left quad) is in the lineup again tonight but he's not back to 100 percent yet. So he's DH-ing for now. That will complicate things for Sano once he gets close, because he'll likely start off at DH.

Mitch Garver said he feels fine one day after taking a foul ball off the mask. The Twins will be careful with him, knowing that concussion symptoms can surface a day or two later.

Twins

Jorge Polanco, SS

Eddie Rosario, DH

Logan Forsythe, 2B

Robbie Grossman, LF

Jake Cave, CF

Ehire Adrianza, 3B

Max Kepler, RF

Tyler Austin, 1B

Chris Gimenez, C

Gabriel Moya, followed by Stephen Gonzales/

Royals

White Merrifield, CF

Aldalberto Mondesi, SS

Alex Gordon, LF

Brian Dozier, 1B

Salvador Perez, DH

Jorge Bonifacio, RF

Alcides Escobar, 3B

Rosell Herrera, 2B

Cam Gallagher, C

Heath Fillmyer, LHP