Key offseason dates
Now: Eligible players can file for free agency; teams can negotiate with their own free agents for five days, but can’t sign anyone.
Monday: Teams can extend a qualifying offer ($17.8 million for 2020) to their own free agents; deadline for picking up player options.
Tuesday: Free agency begins.
Nov. 11: Rookies of the year announced
Nov. 12: Managers of the year announced.
Nov. 13: Cy Young Award winners announced.
Nov. 14: MVPs announced.
Nov. 15: Deadline for free agents to accept qualifying offers.
Dec. 9-12: Winter Meetings, San Diego.
Feb. 12: Twins pitchers, catchers and injured players report to Fort Myers, Fla.
Feb. 17: Full squad reports.
