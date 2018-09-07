THREE-GAME SERIES AT TARGET FIELD
Friday, 7:10 p.m. • FSN, 830-AM LHP Stephen Gonsalves (0-2, 9.90 ERA) vs. RHP Heath Fillmyer (2-1, 4.01)
Saturday, 6:10 p.m. • FSN, 830-AM RHP Jose Berrios (11-10, 3.92 ERA) vs. RHP Jorge Lopez (1-4, 4.24)
Sunday, 1:10 p.m. • FSN, 830-AM Both teams to be announced
Twins update
The Twins were swept by Houston, finishing a nine-game road trip 2-7. They have lost five in a row. … 1B Joe Mauer has 596 extra-base hits, one behind Tony Oliva for fourth in Twins history. Harmon Killebrew (1,939) leads. … LHP Taylor Rogers has pitched 15⅓ consecutive scoreless innings dating to July 30, the third-longest active streak in the American League. In Rogers’ first 33 games, he had a 5.13 ERA; in his past 34 games, he has a 1.35 ERA with 39 strikeouts in 31⅓ innings. … 3B Miguel Sano (bruised leg) and LF Eddie Rosario (left quadriceps) could return to action Friday.
ROYALS UPDATE
The Royals (46-93) won six in a row before losing their past two to Cleveland. … IF Hunter Dozier had a seven-game hitting streak (13-for-28) snapped Wednesday. … Fillmyer will make his 10th start. He has a 2.87 ERA in night games and an 8.74 ERA in day games. … Whit Merrifield is hitless in his past three games after extending his on-base streak to 22 games Monday. He is tied for the AL lead in stolen bases (30), including a major league-leading 11 steals of third. He is seventh in the AL in batting (. 304), third in hits (162) and fourth in multi-hit games (47). He has started 93 games at second, 20 in center, eight at DH, seven in right, five at first and one in left field. … Five-time Gold Glove winner Alex Gordon has 91 assists since becoming an outfielder in 2010, best in the majors. Amos Otis (116) has the franchise record.
Chris Miller
