Jason Castro will undergo surgery Tuesday morning in Vail, Colo., to repair a small tear in the meniscus in his right knee. The procedure, called a meniscectomy, will keep the Twins’ catcher off the field for roughly 4-6 weeks, manager Paul Molitor said.

Castro has been on the disabled list since May 5, but began feeling pain in his knee for several days before that. When the pain got worse during an at-bat in Chicago, the Twins decided to give the 30-year-old catcher 10 days, in hopes that rest would allow the pain to subside. But when it didn’t, they sent him to the Steadman Clinic in Colorado for a second opinion.

“The opinion there is that surgery was recommended,” Molitor said. “It’s disappointing.”

But by taking care of it now, Molitor said, the Twins hope to halt the cycle of minor “tweaks” to the knee that have shelved Castro occasionally for the past few seasons. “He tweaks it, then he feels good, and eventually it starts flaring up again,” Molitor said. “[After] analyzing his history, images they were able to get from testing, [doctors decided] this is the right thing to do, obviously.”

Mitch Garver, 5-for-20 with three RBI since Castro was sidelined, will remain the Twins’ starting catcher during Castro’s absence, with veteran Bobby Wilson serving as the backup. “I’m comfortable with both him and Bobby. They’re both going to get a chance to get a fair amount of time back there,” Molitor said. “For Mitch, he’s starting to look more comfortable in the batter’s box. And we’re working on some things defensively that we think will help him, not only with our pitching, but how he handles the baseball.”

Another occupant of the disabled list worked out before batting practice at the Target Field on Monday, and his status is a little cloudier. Miguel Sano, who hasn’t played this month after straining his left hamstring, ran in the outfield and then took ground balls while Molitor watched. The hamstring is better, Molitor said, but the Twins, wary of making this a recurring injury, are in no hurry to activate Sano, the manager said.

“He’s still a little tentative, for me, in how he’s going about it. I don’t know how you would judge the level of effort he’s giving on some of the running he’s doing. But to me, it’s not very close to 100 percent,” Molitor said. “The swing’s fine, he looks pretty good taking grounders, but those hamstrings, to practice and try to get ready to compete in a game and then be able to sustain for nine innings for multiple days consecutive, that’s a challenge with that type of injury.”

Sano will continue to work daily, and Molitor hinted that the third baseman will require a rehab assignment in order to assure his team that the injury is completely healed.

“I’m hoping we have a good week here and we can think about getting him into a game sometime, sooner than later, somewhere,” Molitor said. “But I’ll watch him today, tomorrow, and hopefully we get a little bit more. We’re trying to decide what’s best for him and the club.”