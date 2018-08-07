The tarp is out at Progressive Field.

Scattered showers are in the area, and the start of tonight's game between the Twins and Indians will be delayed.

It's unclear when first pitch will take place. It's hard to figure out weather patterns in this area,

Meanwhile, here are a couple minor league notes to consume:

Larnach promoted

Outfielder Trevor Larnach, the Twins first round pick in the June draft, has been promoted from rookie league Elizabethton (Tenn) to Class A Cedar Rapids.

In 17 games with the E-Town Twins, Larnach batted .300 with two home runs, 15 RBI, 10 walks and 11 strikeouts. Both home runs came over his last eight games, during which he batted .346. The 20th overall pick of the draft out of Oregon State, Larnach received a $2.55 million signing bonus.

He's not the first player from the Twins draft class to be promoted. Larnach actually is following in the footsteps of catcher Ryan Jeffers, who hit .422 in 28 games for E-Town before moving to Cedar Rapids. He's batting .327 through 13 games there.

Class AA Chattanooga manager Tommy Watkins will manage in the Arizona Fall League this offseason, the league announced on Tuesday. Watkins, who played briefly with the Twins in 2007 before turning to coaching in the organization, will manage the Salt River Rafters. The league, for some of the better prospects in the game, takes place in October and November. Rosters will be released in the coming weeks.



Twins

Joe Mauer, DH

Eddie Rosario, LF

Jorge Polanco, SS

Logan Morrison, 1B

Miguel Sano, 3B

Max Kepler, RF

Logan Forsythe, 2B

Jake Cave, CF

Mitch Garver, C

Adalberto Mejia, LHP

Indians

Francisco Lindor, SS

Michael Brantley, LF

Jose Ramirez, 3B

Edwin Encarnacion, DH

Brandon Guyer, RF

Yonder Alonso, 1B

Yan Gomes, C

Jason Kipnis, 2B

Rajai Davis, CF

Carlos Carrasco, RHP