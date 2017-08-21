First pitch of the Twins' doubleheader in Chicago was scheduled for 4:10 p.m. That put the team on the field Monday aftrernoon during prime viewing time in Chicago for the solar eclipse.

Star Tribune baseball writer Phil Miller and others watched the Twins watching.

Joe Mauer has a good view in middle of eclipse-watching Twins in Chicago. pic.twitter.com/r2BtDAnscl — Phil Miller (@MillerStrib) August 21, 2017

Neil Allen borrows Bartolo Colon's glasses to watch eclipse. pic.twitter.com/lWyIk9Qg5T — Phil Miller (@MillerStrib) August 21, 2017

Twins on field for eclipse-watching, but it's overcast in Chicago. pic.twitter.com/uGgJ6Hn0n0 — Phil Miller (@MillerStrib) August 21, 2017

Here's hoping that @kgib44's picture turns out, so our fans in MN can get a look! ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/EzalKwkhIk — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) August 21, 2017

And there's baseball coming up, too.

Byron Buxton moves back to No. 3 spot he occupied to open the season. Here's Twins lineup for Game 1 of doubleheader in Chicago. pic.twitter.com/4ZW9lhx80E — Phil Miller (@MillerStrib) August 21, 2017



