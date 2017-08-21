First pitch of the Twins' doubleheader in Chicago was scheduled for 4:10 p.m. That put the team on the field Monday aftrernoon during prime viewing time in Chicago for the solar eclipse.
Star Tribune baseball writer Phil Miller and others watched the Twins watching.
Joe Mauer has a good view in middle of eclipse-watching Twins in Chicago. pic.twitter.com/r2BtDAnscl— Phil Miller (@MillerStrib) August 21, 2017
Neil Allen borrows Bartolo Colon's glasses to watch eclipse. pic.twitter.com/lWyIk9Qg5T— Phil Miller (@MillerStrib) August 21, 2017
#Eclipse viewing party in Chicago ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/Fg6kpoi56Y— Minnesota Twins (@Twins) August 21, 2017
Twins on field for eclipse-watching, but it's overcast in Chicago. pic.twitter.com/uGgJ6Hn0n0— Phil Miller (@MillerStrib) August 21, 2017
Pregame #eclipse viewing ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/rt8UgE0Y1D— Minnesota Twins (@Twins) August 21, 2017
Here's hoping that @kgib44's picture turns out, so our fans in MN can get a look! ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/EzalKwkhIk— Minnesota Twins (@Twins) August 21, 2017
Show's over, I guess. pic.twitter.com/vAIpuTFJMZ— Phil Miller (@MillerStrib) August 21, 2017
And there's baseball coming up, too.
Byron Buxton moves back to No. 3 spot he occupied to open the season. Here's Twins lineup for Game 1 of doubleheader in Chicago. pic.twitter.com/4ZW9lhx80E— Phil Miller (@MillerStrib) August 21, 2017
