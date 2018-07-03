– Brewers righthander Junior Guerra pitched five shutout innings but was lifted for a pinch hitter in the bottom of the inning. As Nat Orf batted, lefthander Josh Hader - one of baseball’s best relievers - began to warm up in the bullpen.

Orf walked. Two batters later, Eric Thames launched a Jake Odorizzi slider out to right for the first runs of the game.

It was as if the Brewers knew what was going to happen. Now Hader, his floppy hair and 94-96 miles per hour fastball were in the game to protect a lead.

Hader pitched three dominant innings before handing off to closer Corey Knebel in the ninth to wrap up a 2-0 victory at Miller Park. Thames’ 12th homer of the season held up as the big blow of the game. Twins pitchers struck out 16 Brewers, the most Milwaukee has fanned in a win this season.

And, with the loss, the Twins have lost five straight, seven of their last eight and 10 of their last 12. Their death march of a road trip concludes Wednesday as they try to avoid getting swept in the three-game series and finishing 1-8 on the trip.

Odorizzi was effective for the second straight outing. Brewers hitters couldn’t lay off the high cheese all afternoon, and Odorizzi kept finishing them off above the strike zone. In five innings, Odorizzi gave up two runs on four hits and four walks. His nine strikeouts were one shy of his season high.

Thames’ homer ended his scoreless innings run at 10 - but Hader’s appearance ensured that his winless streak reached 10 games.

After scoring 30 over the last four games - and losing them all - the Twins were shut out for the third time. It’s the story of their season. The don’t hit when they pitch well and they don’t pitch well when the offense is clicking.

Hader fired away, retiring eight straight Twins before walking Eduardo Escobar with two outs in the eighth. Max Kepler dug in as the tying run - and with a .288 batting average against lefties. Hader is not your average lefty though, as he got Kepler to pop up a 94 mph fastball to end the inning.

Manager Craig Counsell’s usage of Hader was perfect, for the timing of his entry allowed Knebel to face the Twins 6-8 hitters in the ninth.

Three outs later, the Brewers had their victory.