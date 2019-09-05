BOSTON -- The Twins picked up a half-game in the American League Central today when Cleveland lost to the White Sox, so they'll carry a six-game lead into tonight's rubber game against the Red Sox.

Martin Perez (9-6, 4.89 ERA) will face Boston's Nathan Eovaldi (1-0, 6.23) at 6:10 p.m. (FSN).

The Twins lost 6-2 on Wednesday night as Jose Berrios struggled again.

The lineups, with Jorge Polanco (finger) sitting out for the Twins:

TWINS

Max Kepler, RF

Luis Arraez, SS

Nelson Cruz, DH

Eddie Rosario, LF

Miguel Sano, 3B

Mitch Garver, C

Jake Cave, CF

C.J. Cron, 1B

Jonathan Schoop, 2B

RED SOX

Mookie Betts, RF

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Rafael Devers, 3B

J.D. Martinez, DH

Christian Vazquez, C

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Sam Travis, 1B

Gorkys Hernandez, CF

Brock Holt, 2B



