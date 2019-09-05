BOSTON -- The Twins picked up a half-game in the American League Central today when Cleveland lost to the White Sox, so they'll carry a six-game lead into tonight's rubber game against the Red Sox.
Martin Perez (9-6, 4.89 ERA) will face Boston's Nathan Eovaldi (1-0, 6.23) at 6:10 p.m. (FSN).
The Twins lost 6-2 on Wednesday night as Jose Berrios struggled again.
The lineups, with Jorge Polanco (finger) sitting out for the Twins:
TWINS
Max Kepler, RF
Luis Arraez, SS
Nelson Cruz, DH
Eddie Rosario, LF
Miguel Sano, 3B
Mitch Garver, C
Jake Cave, CF
C.J. Cron, 1B
Jonathan Schoop, 2B
RED SOX
Mookie Betts, RF
Xander Bogaerts, SS
Rafael Devers, 3B
J.D. Martinez, DH
Christian Vazquez, C
Andrew Benintendi, LF
Sam Travis, 1B
Gorkys Hernandez, CF
Brock Holt, 2B
