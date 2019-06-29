– A season that began with a rousing Jose Berrios shutout reached its midway point Friday night with a Jose Berrios loss. But the bushels of home runs, the scads of runs scored and yes, the 52 wins that came in between will probably lessen the Twins’ angst over their 6-4 loss to the White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The Twins retained its eight-game lead in the AL Central despite suffering its second consecutive loss, and first to the White Sox since last August, seven victories ago. Their latest two-game hiccup prevented them from matching the 54 victories that the 1970 Twins piled up by midseason en route to an AL West crown, but it’s unlikely anyone is complaining, not with an eight-year streak of non-contention for a division title they hope to eradicate three months from now.

The credit for their rise to the top of the division belongs mostly to their record-setting offense, but Berrios has not been a footnote, either. The righthander, an All-Star last year, dropped to 8-4 with the loss Friday, yet his ERA remains among the top seven in the league at 2.97. And that comes after an effort that was vintage Berrios on Friday — except at a critical moment.

With the score tied 2-2 in the fifth inning, Berrios allowed a single to Charlie Tilson, then retired Jose Rondon on a fly ball. Then came a three-batter sequence that sunk the righthander. He got ahead of Leury Garcia, then left an 0-1 fastball right in the middle of the plate. Garcia jumped on the gift and turned it into a line-drive single.

Then Berrios threw a 1-1 changeup to Jon Jay, who pulled it into right field, far from the outfield defense that had shifted toward left, for another hit, scoring Tilson to break the tie. And when Berrios tried to go inside against Jose Abreu, he missed his spot, left the pitch over the plate, and watched a sharp line drive get through the infield for another run-scoring hit.

Berrios took matters into his own hands to extricate himself, inducing both James McCannn and Daniel Palka to hit choppers back to the mound, which he turned into inning-ending outs.

That brief lapse, and one bad pitch to McCann in the first inning — the White Sox catcher slugged it 400 feet over the center-field wall for two unearned runs, making him the first hitter to homer three times against Berrios in his career — were all that the Twins’ righthander allowed until the eighth inning, a frame he likely wouldn’t have normally seen if not for the weary bullpen, taxed by 18 innings a day before.

Instead, Berrios pitched the eighth and after a second Ehire Adrianza error, gave up a long home run to Eloy Jimenez that expanded the deficit to four runs.

One day after eking out only two runs over 18 innings, the Twins got two Miguel Sano two-run homers but nothing else Friday, extending an offensive slump. “We’ve just got to play through it,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. “Our guys are tough and they do it.”

The Twins loaded the bases with one out in the seventh inning, all the baserunners coming on walks. Jorge Polanco then got ahead 2-0 in the count against lefthander Aaron Bummer, but the All-Star starter wrapped a hard grounder to third that Jose Rondon turned into an impressive inning-ending double play that kept the Twins from scoring. In the eighth inning, the Twins put two on with one out, but Jonathan Schoop lined out and Jason Castro struck out. Sano smacked his second two-run homer in the ninth inning, but Alex Colome came in to earn the save.