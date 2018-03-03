– Catcher Mitch Garver received good news Friday when the MRI on his right knee revealed no structural damage.

Garver injured the knee Wednesday while chasing Houston’s George Springer during a rundown in the first inning. Garver remained in the game to complete his scheduled five innings before alerting the trainers. He has some fluid in the knee but should miss only a few days.

“Very good news,” Twins General Manager Thad Levine said. “Still will probably be a couple of days but return to baseball activities soon.”

Garver said he thinks he hyperextended the knee while reaching toward Springer, who tried to duck under a tag attempt.

Jason Castro is expected to be the starting catcher for about 120 games. Garver, 27, is the club’s first choice to be his backup.

Not good for Kohn

Righthander Michael Kohn has pitched in only 132 games since the start of the 2010 season because of injuries. He’s a former Tommy John surgery recipient and also has had shoulder issues. The Twins signed him as a minor leaguer last July as he was completing rehab from his latest shoulder setback, and he arrived at camp ready to compete for a job and pitch in a major league game for the first time since May of 2015.

Now Kohn is set to miss an extended amount of time after suffering a tear of his coracobrachialis muscle, located near the biceps. Kohn also is experiencing numbness in his arm, so doctors believe the injury is affecting a nerve.

“The unfortunate reality is that we are looking at multiple months for him to be down,” Levine said. “Unfortunate for any player but unfortunate for him as he has worked so hard to come back.”

Kohn will leave in a couple of days for the Mayo Clinic in Rochester for further examination. Levine doesn’t believe Kohn needs surgery, but will need time to recover.

Castro scratched

Castro was scratched from the starting lineup because of a migraine. He was sent home to rest and will be checked Saturday. Castro, who missed 10 games late last season because of a concussion, was replaced in the lineup by Willians Astudillo. He will start Saturday in Dunedin as well, filling in for Bobby Wilson, who has a sore hand.

Etc.

• Righthander Ervin Santana had two flights to New York canceled because of storms on the East Coast, so his appointment to have the cast on his right hand removed was rescheduled for Monday. He had surgery to remove a calcium deposit from his middle finger shortly before camp opened and is expected to miss the first month of the regular season.

• Lefthander Taylor Rogers worked on a changeup during his 1⅓-inning outing. It’s a pitch he plans to incorporate more this season, particularly against righthanded hitters.

• Hall of Famer Rod Carew has returned to camp for his second stint as a special instructor.

• Infielder Nick Gordon (wrist) and outfielder Brock Stassi (back) took batting practice and are getting close to playing again.

On deck

Righthander Phil Hughes will make his second start of spring training as the Twins head to Dunedin to play Toronto. Tyler Duffey, Lewis Thorpe and Ryan Pressly also are scheduled to throw. Righthander Aaron Sanchez will start for the Blue Jays. First pitch is scheduled for 12:07 p.m.

La VELLE E. NEAL III