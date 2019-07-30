MIAMI -- First baseman C.J. Cron is headed for Class A Fort Myers on Wednesday, where he will begin what's expected to be a brief minor league rehabilitation assignment with the Miracle.

Cron, who is on the 10-day injured list because of right thumb inflammation, is expected to play a couple games before being activated.

You guys know how I disdain from trying to predict who should go when a player comes off the IL? Well, it's going to be very interesting when Cron is ready to return to the lineup. The Twins might be forced to go to 12 pitchers, which doesn't seem to be the best thing when the starters fight to last six innings. They might have no choice, as they are not going to get rid of any of the backup position players.

Maybe this will work itself out, in some way.

The Twins and Marlins play the first of a three-game series (6:10 p.m., FSN) at Marlins Park tonight.

Trade deadline is at 3 p.m. tomorrow.

The Twins are 3-6 in interleague play this season (1-2 in Philly, 1-3 vs. the Mets and 1-1 against the Brewers).

All time, they are 214-197, eighth best record among major league teams.

The Twins are 7-6 against the Marlins and 33-20 on the road this season, best record in baseball.

Reliever Blake Parker, designated for assignment by the Twins last week, has signed with the Phillies.

Jake Odorizzi (11-5, 3.84 ERA) faces Zac Gallan (1-2, 2.76) tonight. The lineups: