– The Twins will play three games against the Marlins in an interleague road series starting Tuesday. And that means Nelson Cruz likely will not start any of the games, despite swinging a lethal bat.

If the Twins are the BombaSquad, then Cruz is Papa Bomba; he had seven home runs in a five game stretch that ended Friday, and has 25 home runs, despite missing 19 games because of a wrist injury. But he is also a designated hitter, which isn’t used in National League parks. For a team that is looking for a surge to distance itself from Cleveland in the American League Central, it’s not good to replace one of baseball’s top power hitters with a ... weak hitting pitcher.

“It’s never ideal when you have a guy who is predominantly a DH and who is also one of the best hitters in baseball,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. “You’d love to have him in the lineup every single day. He’s also been out there for a while and getting a lot of at-bats lately and been producing fairly well too in addition to that.

“For him to be off his feet for a day or for two days or for half a game isn’t the worst thing in the world, I don’t think.”

A similar thing occurred during their first road trip of the season. Cruz opened batting .333 with a .500 on-base percentage while hitting a home run and driving in six runs over the first five games of the season. Then, during five road games against the Phillies and Mets, he batted once.

Cruz got work in at first base before Saturday’s game, but has never played there. He is a former outfielder and started four games in right for Seattle last year, but outfield range is a strength of the Twins defense that would be disrupted by the appearance of the 39-year-old Cruz.

The likelihood is that Cruz will be on the bench as a pinch hitter supreme during the three games against the Marlins.

“It’s not the worst option if he is not starting,” Baldelli said.

Grab a bat

Michael Pineda laughed when asked if he was ready to hit in Miami.

“That’s a good question,” he said.

Pineda is scheduled to start Thursday against the Marlins. And he said he will probably step into the batting cage Sunday to start preparing for the at-bats he’s going to get. Pineda, who is 2-for-11 in his hitting career, said he is just looking to swing easy — then run the bases easy.

The Twins will take that, as the last thing they want to have is one of their pitchers get injured doing things they aren’t used to doing.

Jake Odorizzi, Tuesday’s starter, took some swings Saturday and described them as adequate. His goal is to do whatever he can to be productive.

Twins pitchers are 0-for-6 hitting in NL parks so far this season. Kyle Gibson had two hits last year, but he isn’t scheduled to start against the Marlins.

And since interleague play began in 1997, Twins pitchers have yet to hit a home run.

Tallest player dies

Loek van Mil, who pitched parts of six seasons in the Twins system and at 7-foot-1 was the tallest player in professional baseball history, has died at age 34.

A native of the Netherlands, van Mil got as far as Class AAA Rochester with the Twins. He was also in the Angels, Indians and Reds systems, and was last played professionally in Australia.

The Royal Dutch Baseball and Softball Federation announced that he died “due to the consequences of a fatal accident”.

The Twins traded van Mil, who at one time was on their 40-man roster, to the Giants in 2010 at the deadline for reliever Brian Fuentes, then re-signed him to pitch in 2015. Van Mil, who also played for the Netherlands in the World Baseball Classic, was pestered by arm trouble during his career in the Twins system.