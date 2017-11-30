Former major leaguer Bob McClure will join the Twins as their senior pitching advisor, according to a source with knowledge of the hire.

McClure, 65, will work with new pitching coach Garvin Alston as well as a soon-to-be named minor league pitching coordinator. He embraces modern approaches to coaching, like using the Trackman radar system, to help pitchers reach their potential. It’s a position created by the Twins to ensure that the same things are being applied in the major leagues as well as the minors.

Before joining the Twins, McClure spent the previous four seasons as Philadelphia’s pitching coach. Phillies pitchers combined for a 4.55 ERA this season, 18th in baseball and one spot ahead of the Twins.

McClure was Boston’s pitching coach in 2013, a season that did not go smoothly as he had a shaky relationship with then manager Bobby Valentine and ended up being fired with six weeks left in the season.

He also was Kansas City’s pitching coach from 2006 to 2011, helping Zack Grienke become one of the game’s best pitchers.

McClure also coached in Colorado’s minor leagues from 1999 to 2005.

A third-round pick of Kansas City in 1973, McClure pitched in parts of 19 seasons in the major leagues, most of them with Milwaukee. He was a teammate of current manager Paul Molitor from 1977 to 1986. He has four children, including a set of twins.

Clean break between Park and Twins

Once it becomes official, Byung Ho Park will rejoin the Nexen Heroes of the Korean Baseball Organization, and the Twins will not have to pay the final two years of Park’s four year, $12 million deal.

The sides are working toward an agreement to release Park from his deal. Nothing can be official until after the Rule 5 draft next month. Until then, minor league rosters are frozen. But the plan is to end the relationship and move on. The Twins paid a $12.85 million posting fee to bring Park to America, but it just didn’t work out.

It will end a rough two seasons for Park, a prolific slugger in Korean who was unable to adapt to major league pitching. He batted .191 with 12 home runs and 24 RBI in 62 games in 2016 before heading to Class AAA Rochester. He hit .244 there before needing season ending surgery to repair a tendon in his right middle finger in August. His highlight was a 462-foot home run on April 16, the fifth-longest in Target Field history at the time.

Despite a strong spring training this year, Park was sent to Rochester to start the season and never appeared in the majors.

Twins add trainer

The Twins have hired a new assistant trainer. Masa Abe joins the club after spending the previous seven seasons with Arizona, the past two as the trainer for Class AAA Reno. Abe also was Team Japan’s trainer during the 2017 World Baseball Classic.