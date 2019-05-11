Tyler Duffey is in uniform at Target Field today, but in true Tyler Duffey fashion, it’s only temporary. The righthander has been added to the Twins’ bullpen for today’s doubleheader with the Tigers, and will be available for both games.
And then, much to his chagrin, Duffey will return to Class AAA Rochester, his one-day pass as the Twins’ designated 26th man expiring once the doubleheader does. It’s Duffey’s second temporary stint with the Twins already this season; after appearing in four games in April, he was optioned back to Rochester. To his credit, he responded by pitching well there — a 1.17 ERA over four appearances totaling 7 2/3 innings — to earn another callup.
Michael Pineda, the lone Twins starter who hasn’t thrived over the past three weeks, gets the start in Game 1, but he won’t have a couple members of his usual defense behind him. Marwin Gonzalez was kneed in the head last night and Byron Buxton crashed into the center field wall, and while both are just fine today, manager Rocco Baldelli said, the Twins felt more comfortable giving them the afternoon off. All indications are that both will play in tonight’s 7 p.m. makeup game, caused by the April 12 snowstorm.
Here are the lineups for today’s first game:
TIGERS
Beckham 3B
Stewart LF
Castellanos RF
Cabrera 1B
Rodriguez SS
Castro 2B
Dixon DH
Hicks C
Jones CF
Turnbull RHP
TWINS
Kepler CF
Polanco SS
Cruz DH
Rosario LF
Cron 1B
Cave CF
Schoop 2B
Castro C
Adrianza 3B
Pineda RHP