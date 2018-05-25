THE Traveler: Dave Marsh of Mahtomedi.

The scene: The night sky dazzles above String Lake in Grand Teton National Park. “I had never seen so many stars in the sky,” Marsh wrote in an e-mail, noting that he annually visits the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness.

The destination: Anyone with a love for travel and photography would be thrilled to visit this picturesque park, Marsh wrote. “You do not need expensive equipment. One of my favorite photographs of this location was taken by my 19-year-old son with his cellphone.” Marsh made this picture early one morning in May 2015 during a photo workshop, where the group shot images from about 11 p.m. to sunrise. “We would then go back to our hotels and sleep until midafternoon, eat dinner, then head back out again,” he wrote.

How he got the shot: Marsh used a Nikon D810 with 14-24mm lens, secured on a tripod and activated by a cable so the camera did not shake during the 30-second exposure. During the quick hike to the location, he kept an eye out for grizzly bears, which are looking for food and protecting their young in May. “It’s best to travel in groups. Make lots of noise. Carry bear spray. I would never do this shot alone,” he wrote.

