Unless you’re a carpet and flooring installer, interior designer, a home builder or remodeler, you may not have heard of ProSource Home Remodeling. It’s a national chain of wholesale showrooms open to the trade only. But in the Twin Cities any consumer can visit the showroom through Jack Rubenstein Wholesale without paying any additional fees and still save about 20% or more over retail prices.

ProSource has three showrooms in the Twin Cities in Plymouth, Bloomington and Oakdale. The next two weeks are an excellent time to time to pre-shop if you’re in the market for new flooring (carpet, tile, luxury vinyl tile, countertops and kitchen cabinets). During a sale that runs Oct. 21-25, many manufacturers offer additional discounts including Masland, Fabrica, HanStone Quartz, and even Cambria countertops, which will offer a rare 10% discount during the sale. Other vendors offering discounts include 17% off Karndean VRT and Baroque hardwood flooring, 20% off Emser Tile, 13% off Tigress H2O waterproof carpet and 20% off MSI Flooring. ProSource gives an additional 3% off during the sale on all materials except countertops. Installation is extra but ProSource can suggest installers.

To get into one of the showrooms as a non-member, contact Jack Rubenstein Wholesale at 952-922-4781 or email Jen at sales@jlrwholesale.com. Get an additional $50 off your order by signing up for a showroom consultation at www.jlrwholesale.com.

Ken Nash, owner of the Twin Cities franchised locations, said that out of the 150 ProSource locations around the country, the Twin Cities event is the largest. “The discounts are more substantial than we’ve ever had,” he said. “We do 25% of our annual business in the two weeks leading up to the sale and the week of the sale,” he said.

Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mon., Wed., Fri. and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tues. and Thurs.