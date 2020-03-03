Parasole Restaurant Holdings, one of the largest owners of restaurants in the region, is being sold to FS Funds, a Minneapolis based private equity partnership that already has a small presence in the local food scene.

Terms weren’t disclosed.

Parasole owns several well-known restaurants in the Twin Cities, including Manny’s Steakhouse, Salut Bar Americain, Pittsburgh Blue Steakhouse, Chino Latino, the Good Earth, Burger Jones and Field Day.

The principals of FS Funds own four Original Pancake House restaurants. With Parasole, the firm is buying restaurant brands with a variety of settings and price points.

“Our alliance with FS Funds offers Parasole the opportunity to continue to grow our brands and for Parasole to remain a Minnesota icon and restaurant industry leader for decades to come,” Parasole co-founder Phil Roberts said in a statement.

Roberts and Pete Mijalov founded Parasole in 1977 and were instrumental in elevating the Twin Cities dining scene through a succession of notable restaurants. Their first restaurant was Muffuletta in St. Anthony Park, which closed in 2017.