ANDOVER

APRIL 22

Theft. A new roll of carpet was stolen from a driveway in the 700 block of 158th Avenue NW.

CARVER

APRIL 13

Assault. A 32-year-old Norwood Young America man was arrested for assault, obstructing the legal process and indecent exposure at 4th Street W. and Riesgraf Road.

CENTERVILLE

APRIL 15

Drugs. A 25-year-old man was cited for possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle following a traffic stop at Main Street and 20th Avenue.

DENMARK TOWNSHIP

APRIL 9

Suspicious activity. A man was reported entering a portable toilet in Point Douglas Park, 14500 Point Douglas Dr., and not coming out. A deputy observed the porta potty with its door latched shut and asked if anyone needed assistance. Upon hearing no reply the deputy pulled the door open. Nobody was inside.

EAST BETHEL

APRIL 22

False information. An officer stopped a vehicle for expired tabs on Hwy. 65 and 187th Lane NE. A passenger lied about who she was. She gave her sister's name, not realizing her sister had a warrant, too. The 44-year-old male driver was cited for expired tabs, no driver's license and no insurance on the vehicle. The passenger, a 35-year-old woman, was arrested for false information to police and a Scott County warrant.

LAKEVILLE

WEEK OF APRIL 14-20

Theft. A large amount of copper was stolen from the 8000 block of 209th Street.

LORETTO

APRIL 3

Animal complaint. An officer responded to a report of a cat stuck in a concession stand at Lions Park. The fire department removed the cat from the building.

MAPLEWOOD

APRIL 10

Theft. The driver of a delivery truck reported his lunch box containing his wallet was stolen from the cab of his truck at Cub Foods, 100 W. County Road B. By the time he discovered it missing, $800 had already been charged to his bank card at a Target in Roseville.

MEDINA

APRIL 6

Suspicious activity. Officers responded to a report of suspicious vehicles that were parked in a parking lot for several hours on multiple days in the 200 block of Clydesdale Trail. The occupants of the vehicle, a 37-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman, said they were dating and would meet there to smoke to conceal the activity from their children.

NEW BRIGHTON

APRIL 9

Theft. A vehicle left running and unattended was stolen in the 900 block of County Road D.

Theft. A wallet containing $200 in cash was taken from an unsecured vehicle parked in the 2200 block of Bicentennial Court.

NORWOOD YOUNG AMERICA

APRIL 14

Underage consumption. An 18-year-old Hamburg woman was cited for underage consumption in the 200 block of West Court.

RICHFIELD

APRIL 19

Disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of a man with a knife at a home in the 7100 block of Chicago Avenue S. It was determined the intoxicated 33-year-old Richfield man had the knife in his possession but did not threaten anyone with it. He was cited for disorderly conduct and taken to a detox facility.

SHAKOPEE

APRIL 14

Disorderly conduct. A 27-year-old Bloomington man was arrested for disorderly conduct at Canterbury Park, 1100 Canterbury Road.

APRIL 16

Disorderly conduct. A 51-year-old Rosemount woman was cited for disorderly conduct following a disturbance at Canterbury Park, 1100 Canterbury Road.

ST. ANTHONY

APRIL 12

Public intoxication. An officer responded to a report of a drunk woman outside Village Pub, 2720 Hwy. 88. The 66-year-old woman was found and taken to a detox facility.

