BAYTOWN TOWNSHIP

DEC. 29

Suspicious activity. A deputy stopped a vehicle at the Washington County Fairgrounds at 8:30 p.m. after watching it pull into the fairgrounds and drive around. The driver explained that he got lost while following his GPS commands, and showed the deputy that he had been directed to the fairgrounds even though he was trying to reach a Taco Bell. The deputy showed him how to leave the fairgrounds.

BLAINE

JAN. 11

Check welfare. An officer responded to a home in the 2700 block of 88th NE. Avenue regarding a missing person. It was later determined that the 53-year-old man was in a hospital after an incident elsewhere, and eventually went home.

CORCORAN

JAN. 8

Theft. Nine ladders were stolen from a construction site in the 19100 block of N. 99th Place.

JAN. 23

Burglary. A 31-year-old Corcoran man was arrested on suspicion of burglary after entering another person’s trailer.

EDINA

JAN. 13

Drugs. A 54-year-old Edina man was arrested, suspected of possession of a controlled substance, at Red’s Savoy Pizza, 4960 77th St.

LAKEVILLE

WEEK OF JAN. 5-11

Drunken driving. Officers responded to a request for a welfare check at 184th Street and Orchard Trail. They found a 23-year-old man passed out behind the wheel of an idling vehicle and arrested him for alleged drunken driving.

LAUDERDALE

JAN. 11

Traffic. A 31-year-old woman was arrested in the area of Larpenteur Avenue and Hwy. 280 and cited for driving after suspension, driving without insurance and failing to signal a turn or lane change.

NEW BRIGHTON

JAN. 15

Theft. A vehicle left unattended with the engine running was stolen in the 400 block of True Street.

OAKDALE

JAN. 3

Suspicious person. A deputy stopped a man walking at 2:35 a.m. in the area of Geneva Avenue and 58th Street. The man said he was walking home from work and declined the deputy’s offer of a ride.

RAMSEY

JAN. 6

Victim notification. An Anoka County jail employee called Ramsey police to request that they notify a woman of the release of a 35-year-old man from jail. They determined that the 33-year-old woman was in jail herself, and the message was relayed to jail staffers to pass along to her.

JAN. 7

Suspicious activity. An officer responded to a report of a driver of a Dodge truck in the 16300 block of NW. Hedgehog Street who may have attempted to enter a trailer. It was determined that the driver worked for Domino’s Pizza and had gone to the wrong address.

RICHFIELD

JAN. 11

Burglary. Officers responded to a report of a burglary at a home in the 6600 block of S. Vincent Avenue. A resident had allowed a woman into his home after she claimed to know his ex-roommate; she was followed by two males who then entered the house, threatened to stab the resident and stole several guns.

St. Anthony

JAN. 14

Theft. Eight cases of diapers were stolen from Walgreens, 3700 Silver Lake Road. The license plate of the suspect’s vehicle was noted and reported.

SHAKOPEE

JAN. 11

Drugs. A 41-year-old Elko New Market man was arrested for alleged possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia; driving after cancellation of license, and on warrants from Dakota County and the state Department of Corrections. The arrest came after a traffic stop at Canterbury Road and Cty. Road 101.

STILLWATER TOWNSHIP

JAN. 8

Animal complaint. A deputy responding to a request for a deer possession tag in the 9000 block of Mendel Road was told en route that the deer had gotten up and run away.

Susan Hilliard • 612-673-7131

John Wareham • 612-673-7759

An arrest or citation means police suspect a crime has occurred; they are allegations and still must go before a judge. Items are selected from reports made to police departments and are not intended to provide a comprehensive picture of crime.