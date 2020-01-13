A Twin Cities man has died from injuries he suffered many weeks ago in a traffic crash in southeastern South Dakota, authorities said Monday.

John A. Warborg, 46, of Coon Rapids, was hurt in a crash on Nov. 21 near Montrose and died on Dec. 30 while in hospice care in Brooklyn Park, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Warborg was driving his car west on Hwy. 38 late in the afternoon, when he crossed the centerline and hit an eastbound Ford Transit utility vehicle, according to the Highway Patrol.

The patrol said Warborg did not have on a seat belt.

The other driver survived his injuries, the patrol said.