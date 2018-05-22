Home buyers in the Twin Cities still outpace sellers by a big margin and the average number of listings fell below 10,000 in April — for the first time in decades.

That’s according to a monthly report from the Minneapolis Area Association of Realtors (MAAR), which said Tuesday that during April, sellers listed 7.2 percent fewer homes on the market — the sixth consecutive month of declines compared to a year ago.

That left buyers with only about 9,200 houses on the market, about half as many as there were six years ago and 25 percent fewer than last year at the same time.

It’s the lowest figure since the association changed its counting methods in the early 2000s and likely the lowest since the 1980s, a time when the group defined the metro area as seven counties instead of 13.

“Strong pricing and quick market times means it remains a good time to sell,” said Todd Urbanski, president-elect of the association. “Overall, this market is shaping up to be a bit more buyer-friendly than last year.”

A shortage of listings is stifling sales, which fell 5.2 percent last month compared to April 2017. That shortage is creating stiff competition and putting upward pressure on house prices, which increased nearly 8 percent. The shortage of listings is particularly acute among entry-level houses, pitting buyers against one another.

The average price per square foot was $152, a 7.7 percent increase from last year. The median price of all closings during the month was $266,000, an 8.6 percent increase and a record high for April.

Other highlights from the report:

• Cumulative days on market declined 10.2 percent to 53 days, on average.

• Single family sales declined 6.4 percent; condo sales rose 3 percent; townhouse sales rose 1 percent.

• Traditional sales fell 2.8 percent; foreclosure sales decreased 43.3 percent; short sales fell 20 percent.

• Previously-owned sales fell 5.6 percent; new construction sales rose 13.2 percent.