The pickings have never been slimmer for home buyers this spring in parts of the Twin Cities, and that’s putting a lid on home sales.

During March buyers across the metro signed only 5,103 purchase agreements, 12.2 percent fewer than last year at this time, but sellers got nearly 100 percent of their house list price, an indication that there’s no shortage of demand.

Across the metro, sellers listed only 6,737 properties last month, 17.5 percent fewer than last year. That caused the number of houses for sale at the end of the month to fall 26.1 percent compared with last year. At the current sales pace, there were only enough listings to last 1.7 months, a 22.7 percent decline.

That shortage is most acute for entry-level houses, or anything priced at less than $250,000, in large part because there’s a swell of demand from first-time buyers and baby boomers looking to downsize from the big house in the suburbs where they raised their family.

In dozens of Twin Cities neighborhoods and inner-ring suburbs where house prices are the most affordable, sellers got far more than their asking price as desperate house shoppers duke it out.

The Cleveland neighborhood in north Minneapolis was the most competitive in the Twin Cities last month. On average sellers in that neighborhood got 106.4 percent of their asking price, according to a Star Tribune analysis of sales data from the Minneapolis Area Association of Realtors.

“It was so exciting, but I was nervous,” said Marni Zimlin, a first-time buyer who paid $22,000 more than the sellers were asking for a three-bedroom house in the McKinley neighborhood in north Minneapolis, where sellers got 104.9 percent of their asking price last month.

After looking at more houses than she can remember and getting outbid on the first two houses she wanted to buy, the third time was the charm. Even before she set foot in the house, she knew it was “the one.” The Arts-and-Crafts-style house had just gone on the market for $130,000 and because it was move-in ready she knew it was going to go quickly — in fact, there were 10 other offers.

Last month, there were only 175 properties priced at less than $120,000, 60 percent fewer than last year.

Sheila Lange, a sales agent with Coldwell Banker Burnet, said that when she listed a 1,042 square-foot condo with two bedrooms and two bathrooms in Inver Grove Heights for $80,000 in mid March, she got more than 35 offers even though the unit needed some work. The sale closed for $35,000 more than asking price and that wasn’t even the highest offer.

That segment of the market is being driven by many former renters who are finding that, with interest rates still hovering near record lows and rents on the rise, it’s cheaper to own a house. For Zimlin, a California transplant, her house payment is about $400 less expensive than her rent, making homeownership a no-brainer.

“I’d rather invest in myself and my future rather than giving money to my landlord,” she said.

The imbalance between entry-level buyers and sellers is putting upward pressure on prices. The average price-per-square-foot of closings during March was $150, a 9.9 percent increase over last year.

Amy Ruzick, a sales agent with RE/MAX Results, said that while demand exceeds supply in some areas, the sky isn’t the limit for sellers when it comes to pricing. Buyers have access to comparable sales data and aren’t willing to overpay when they don’t think it’s warranted, and unless it’s a cash buyer the property will still need to appraise based on other sales in the area. Plus, she said that for agents and buyers, the memory of the recent price bubble and subsequent housing crash is still fresh.

“I think there’s a lot more attention being paid to not going all out on pricing,” Ruzick said. “Having lived through that before, I don’t want to be a part of that again. It was horrible.”