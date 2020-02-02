Maybe the Groundhog got it right — at least for the first few days of February.

Phil didn’t see his shadow when he emerged Sunday morning from his burrow at Gobbler’s Knob in Punxsutawney, Pa. And according to legend, that means spring will make an early arrival in 2020.

It felt that way in Minnesota on Sunday.

The metro area reached a high of 46 degrees early Sunday morning — an average temperature we normally don’t see until late March, said Bill Borghoff, lead forecaster at the National Weather Service (NWS) in Chanhassen. Normal highs this time of year are in the mid-20s, with an average low of 8 degrees.

“It’s almost a 40-degree swing to where we should be to where we were,” he said.

It was so warm that the Ice Castles exhibit in New Brighton — an elaborate display of thousands of icicles — closed on Sunday.

Workers put the final touches on the Ice Castles display on Wed., Jan. 15, 2020, at Ramsey County's Long Lake Regional Park in New Brighton.

“As a weather dependent attraction, we must do this from time to time to ensure a fun and safe experience for our guests. We hope to reopen Monday,” a spokeswoman said.

All ticket holders for Sunday received a text, e-mail, and an automatic refund along with a coupon to rebook at a special discounted price.

Temps held steady in the low- to mid-40s Sunday, but will fall back to near freezing by the afternoon and eventually level out in the teens by Tuesday.

If Sunday’s sun angle of 28 degrees was as strong as it was in the summer, surface air temps would be in the 70s, Borghoff said.

“It’s just a quick shot of warm air, but it’s significant for this time of year,” he said.

Windows in the back of Metro Transit buses were cracked Sunday, and gutters and storm drains gurgled as neighbors shoveled the loosened, melting snow from driveways and sidewalks. Sunshine eased such chores and welcomed outdoor activity with minimal layers — some daring to sport shorts in true Midwestern fashion anytime the mercury eclipses 40 degrees.

Borghoff said a warm bubble across the Plains and Southwest — not the groundhog — are to thank for the brief winter reprieve experienced across most of the country. But a cold front is coming and Borghoff said the first half of February is going to be near or slightly below normal temperatures.

“It’s certainly nice to get out and enjoy one nice day in a three- or four-month span” of harsh Minnesota winter, he said.

This weekend was the first time sunshine made an appearance since solid cloud coverage from Jan. 22 through Friday. More sunshine is in the forecast for Wednesday with sunny skies and highs around 20, but after that it appears to be mostly cloudy, Borghoff said. The following week looks pretty dry and the potential for any winter storms is slim through at least next weekend.

“Spring is around the corner, it will get here eventually,” he said.