The mercury hit 50 degrees on Sunday afternoon — the highest temperature the metro area had seen in 127 days.

Though Sunday marked the first day of meteorological spring and this week’s temperatures are expected to be above normal, the National Weather Service (NWS) cautioned people not to put away their snow shovels just yet.

“As we saw the last couple years, we can have significant snowstorms in April,” said Brent Hewett, meteorologist at the NWS office in Chanhassen. “This is not necessarily the end of our snow, but it’s more of a turning the corner toward spring.”

Temperatures this week are expected to stay in the upper 30s and low- to mid-40s with a chance of breaking 50 degrees again over the weekend. Tuesday brings a chance for light showers. Refreezing of rain or melted snow may cause slippery sidewalks and driveways during the week.

Based on 30 years of NWS records, the mean date for the first 50-degree reading in the Twin Cities area was on March 3.

“What’s more impressive this year is that we hadn’t reached 50 since back in October,” Hewett said. “It’s been a long stretch.”