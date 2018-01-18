Amazon.com Inc. this morning narrowed the list of places for its second headquarters and the Twin Cities didn't make the cut.

The Seattle-based retailer announced 20 metropolitan areas remain in the running for an office complex where 50,000 people may eventually work. The company received proposals from 238 communities, including one from Minneapolis-St. Paul that was co-authored by the state economic development agency and Greater MSP, a nonprofit that promotes the region.

"It was a stiff competition," Shawntera Hardy, commissioner of the state Department of Employment and Economic Development, said. "We are still excited about the proposal we put together."

The cities or regions that remain on Amazon's list are Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Columbus, Dallas, Denver, Indianapolis, Los Angeles, Miami, Montgomery County, Md., Nashville, Newark, New York City, northern Virginia, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Toronto and Washington.

Amazon said it expects to make a final selection later this year.

"Getting from 238 to 20 was very tough — all the proposals showed tremendous enthusiasm and creativity," Holly Sullivan, a public policy executive for Amazon, said in a statement. "Through this process we learned about many new communities across North America that we will consider as locations for future infrastructure investment and job creation."

The company, which started in 1994, is one of the fastest-growing companies ever and one of the rare firms to maintain hypergrowth at a large size. In 2018, it will likely surpass $200 billion in revenue, just three years after crossing the $100 billion revenue figure. And its employee base has soared from 88,400 at the end of 2012 to 542,000 in September last year.

To manage and maintain that growth, Amazon announced in September that it would spend $5 billion to build a second headquarters that would initially employ about 10,000 people and grow to around 50,000, about the number of people it now employs in Seattle. The new site, the company said, would require up to 8 million square feet of space, easily making it one of the largest commercial real estate projects in the U.S.

The failure to make even the list of top 20 prospects for Amazon is sure to spark recriminations and introspection about Minnesota's economic development. The state has a poor record of attracting businesses from other places and has long relied on homegrown companies and institution for employment growth. Among the state's 30 largest employers, all of which have more than 5,000 employees, the youngest is UnitedHealth Group, which formed in 1977.

From the start, Minnesota political leaders approached the Amazon headquarters prospect with less enthusiasm than officials in other states expressed. The state government budgets relatively little for recruiting out-of-state companies and lawmakers have shown little interest in boosting incentives when the state's economic performance is strong and labor market tight.

Gov. Mark Dayton and then-Minneapolis Mayor Betsy Hodges in their first public statements about the Amazon second headquarters opportunity expressed caution. Both cited the presence of Amazon competitors Target Corp. and Best Buy Inc., which are based in the Twin Cities and employ about 20,000 people in the region.

Dayton declined comment Thursday. Republican legislators issued statements blaming the development on the state's high tax rate but had no immediate comment on the role that budget cuts to the state's economic development programs in recent years might have played.

Minnesota ultimately offered $3 million to $5 million worth in incentives to Amazon, according to portions of the proposal released to the Star Tribune in December after a data request. The proposal, however, noted that Minnesota legislators in recent years have agreed to use hundreds of millions in public money on two major economic projects: the NFL stadium in downtown Minneapolis and the Destination Medical Center in Rochester. And they said Minnesota has a lot to offer Amazon beyond monetary handouts.

In the past 10 years, however, states around the U.S. typically offered $30,000 per job in incentives to companies making expansions or relocations, according to multiple studies and a Star Tribune review of Good Jobs First data. And neighboring states Iowa and Wisconsin have been far more successful than Minnesota in recent years in landing corporate expansions.

At least nine of the cities on Amazon's list of 20 offered incentives of more than $1 billion, according to a Star Tribune list of the competing proposals.

Had it landed in Minnesota, the Amazon complex would have dwarfed every existing office space. Currently, the largest office complex is Normandale Lake Office Park in Bloomington, at 1.7 million square feet. IDS Center, the 57-story skyscraper that's the tallest building in Minnesota, has 1.4 million square feet of space. The former Macy's/Dayton's complex that's now being redeveloped in downtown Minneapolis has 1 million square feet of space.

Amazon since 2014 has built several facilities and offices in the Twin Cities and now employs more than 2,500 people in the region. Its largest operation is a product fulfillment center in Shakopee, where more than 1,500 people work.

Amazon also has a smaller sorting center in Shakopee and a similar sorting center in Eagan. In southeast Minneapolis, it has a small distribution center for the rapid delivery service chiefly for groceries that's connected to its Prime Now affinity service. The company also employs several hundred people at a technology development office in the North Loop of Minneapolis.