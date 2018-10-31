Penelope Freeh dances in 'Tuxedo'

Minnesota dance artist Penelope Freeh put together a little dance show with a big punch, featuring works by up-and-comers as well as heavyweights of the Midwest dance scene. The evening's title piece, "Tuxedo," was choreographed especially for Freeh by ballet dancer-turned-choreographer Helen Hatch. Freeh also channels a despairing clown in a solo by veteran dance-maker James Sewell. Also featured are Freeh's own choreography and two duets co-created with Michigan-based choreographer Hannah Sullivan. (7 p.m. Fri., 7 & 9:30 p.m. Sat., Bryant-Lake Bowl, 810 W. Lake St., Mpls., $15-$20, 612-825-8949, bryantlakebowl.com)

SHEILA REGAN